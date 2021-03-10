Fred. Olsen Unveils 2022-2023 Program

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled its itinerary program for 2022-2023. According to a press release, the program offers 126 new voyages taking in 82 countries, with new regional departures from Belfast and London Tilbury.

The program includes closer to home excursions around the British Isles and shorter, five-night breaks, with departures from eight UK ports – London Tilbury, Belfast, Portsmouth, Southampton, Dover, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth) – with a number of ex-UK sailings and fly-cruise options for those looking to venture further afield, the cruise line said.

The Fred. Olsen fleet will sail into a number of maiden ports in 2022-2023, including Hakata and Nagoya in Japan; Crotone, Gallipoli and Monopoli in Italy; Lyngdal in Norway and Louisbourg in Canada, and more. Guests sailing the program’s itineraries will be able to see the Norwegian fjords and Canadian fall, as well as experience Belgium, France, Denmark, Norway.

There will also be another opportunity to relive history when the Braemar returns to the narrow Corinth Canal in Greece in spring 2023, the cruise line said.

“We are always incredibly proud to unveil our new cruise programs, but this year it feels particularly exciting as it is the first time we will do so with our new look fleet,” said Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Martin Lister.

“A big part of 2022 will be making the most of our beautiful British Isles, with scenic cruising just as rewarding as the wonderful ports of call. For those looking to set sail on a shorter cruise, there are plenty on offer, each with the opportunity to experience time ashore, entertainment-packed sea days and scenic cruising aplenty,” he added.