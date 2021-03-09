Seabourn Announces Cancellation of Select 2021 Europe Voyage

Seabourn announced that it is cancelling a series of select 2021 Europe departures, noting it was continuing to take a practical approach in extending its current operational pause.

Voyages affected include:



• Seabourn Sojourn, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021.

• Seabourn Encore, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021.

• Seabourn Ovation, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021.

• Seabourn Quest, with its next scheduled departure now set for November 7, 2021.

Guests with bookings affected by this announcement are being given as much notice as possible to provide them with greater clarity around their travel plans.

“Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We understand guests are eager to travel and, even though we have extended our pause in operations a bit further, we continue to prepare to welcome them back once again.”

Guests with impacted cruise bookings have until April 15, 2021 to request to be re-booked to a comparable 2022 voyage at their 2021 rate paid plus current amenities. Guests who prefer an alternative choice can also request a bonus future cruise credit offer or a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn to the original form of payment.