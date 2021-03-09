Seabourn Announces Cancellation of Select 2021 Europe Voyage

Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn announced that it is cancelling a series of select 2021 Europe departures, noting it was continuing to take a practical approach in extending its current operational pause.

Voyages affected include:

• Seabourn Sojourn, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021.
• Seabourn Encore, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021.
• Seabourn Ovation, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021.
• Seabourn Quest, with its next scheduled departure now set for November 7, 2021.

Guests with bookings affected by this announcement are being given as much notice as possible to provide them with greater clarity around their travel plans.

“Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We understand guests are eager to travel and, even though we have extended our pause in operations a bit further, we continue to prepare to welcome them back once again.”

Guests with impacted cruise bookings have until April 15, 2021 to request to be re-booked to a comparable 2022 voyage at their 2021 rate paid plus current amenities. Guests who prefer an alternative choice can also request a bonus future cruise credit offer or a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn to the original form of payment.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Harland Wolff

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report