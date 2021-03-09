DeCurtis Corporation Expands Sales and Marketing Team

DeCurtis Corporation announced that it is expanding its sales and marketing division, according to a press release.

Terry Guzowski joins DeCurtis Corporation as Director, Channel Partner Sales. Terry is the former Director, Americas Service Sales at Extreme Networks, where she was instrumental in building out the Americas sales team, transforming revenues from capital solutions to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), enabling new business opportunities, and leveraging strong partnerships to grow new recurring revenues.

"I am excited to join the DeCurtis team and to make an immediate impact on improving the health, safety, and security of employees and guests who need to collaborate in hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and public buildings," said Terry Guzowski. "I am looking forward to leading our initiative to become the go-to-software for partners and integrators who are looking to build out their solutions and leverage our world-class proximity and location software. Our products not only enhance guest experiences in entertainment venues but are also fully market-compliant."

On her new role with Decurtis, Terry's goals are to build on operations, delivery, sales and marketing by developing new partner relationships and maximizing current ones.

DeCurtis Corporation also expanded their direct sales division with two business development managers, Anthony Perrier and Tyler Kelly, and a business development representative Austin Lopez, to field inquires and increase the network clients for the company. The new members of the direct sales team will be responsible for developing new contacts in all sectors and educating potential clients on how technology can assist as a vital part of new health security protocols to empower the health standards in a post-COVID environment.

"We are excited to add these new roles to help us keep pace with demand for our health safety and security systems which continue to expand to provide additional value to customers," said Camille Olivere, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, DeCurtis Corporation.

"While we continue to see high demand for DeCurtis Shield™ smart edge health protection solutions, our DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP™) offers us the ability to provide customers with location-based situational awareness, high-value asset tracking, emergency evacuation, planned maintenance and security compliance as well as suspicious activity, and incident reporting. We offer these solutions both directly and through select partners."