Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Domestic Cruises Are Coming Home To England on May 17

BRITANNIA 2

British MP and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Aviation and Maritime, Robert Courts, has announced that domestic cruises will be resuming on May 17 in England.

This was said during a virtual meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Maritime and Group (APPMPG) on March 8, the group wrote in a tweet. Courts later confirmed the news to the British media outlet, The Independent.

According to The Independent, Courts told MPs that the government is “working with the home nations to get UK-wide domestic cruising up and running.” Meanwhile, voyages between English ports will likely be restarting on May 17.

“Courts said the domestic move would help the cruise industry restore confidence and demonstrate the robustness of their protocols for passengers and crew, The Independent wrote.

Paul Ludlow, the President of P&O Cruises, who earlier announced short UK cruises starting summer 2021, said he is “delighted” with the news.

"We are delighted that the government has acknowledged that UK domestic cruise holidays can begin from May 17,” Ludlow said, according to the cruise line’s Facebook post.

“Whilst it will take some weeks after this date for us to restart our operations, we are very much looking forward to welcoming guests onboard this summer for our series of Ultimate Escape staycations – UK coastal cruises. Details of these, with ships, dates and itineraries will be announced later this month," he added.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Accommtec

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide