Two Workers Have COVID-19 Aboard Royal Caribbean's New Odyssey of the Seas

Two workers from the Meyer Werft shipyard aboard the Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International's newest cruise ship, have tested positive for COVID-19 with the ship alongside a pier in Bremerhaven, Germany, according to news reports.

Having recently completed its Ems River conveyance to Bremerhaven, the shipyard and its workforce have been putting the final touches on the new Quantum Ultra-class vessel ahead of scheduled sea trials and its eventual delivery later this month.

According to a German media report, citing a spokesperson from the Meyer Werft shipyard, those two workers and close contacts have been put into quarantine.

Another estimated 500 crew and workers aboard the ship are being asked not to leave the vessel.

It is unknown whether this will delay delivery of the ship.

Earlier in the week, Royal Caribbean made big news when it announced the Odyssey of the Seas will be sailing from Haifa, Israel in summer 2021. According to a press release, Royal Caribbean will offer Israelis a combination of three- to seven-night escapes visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus. The new sailings will go on sale on March 9.

The roundtrip sailings from Haifa will include visits to destinations in the Mediterranean, including Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos and Athens, Greece and Limassol, Cyprus, the cruise line said.

According to the press release, residents of Israel will be the first guests to cruise on Odyssey during its inaugural season. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, said this became possible thanks to an effective nationwide vaccination program.