5 Unique Royal Caribbean Itineraries

Royal Caribbean International has a global deployment profile for its fleet of cruise ships.

Cruises range from short getaways from South Florida and China to longer, intense sailings in Europe and elsewhere.

Here are five unique itineraries for the cruise line:

Ship: Vision of the Seas

Date: November 22, 2021

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Ports: Colon (Panama), Cartagena (Colombia), Oranjestad (Aruba) and Willemstad (Curaçao)

In 11 days, the Vision of the Seas explores the Southern Caribbean and the North of South America. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the itinerary includes overnights in two ports: Cartagena and Aruba.

Ship: Voyager of the Seas

Date: January 9, 2022

Length: 9 nights

Homeport: Singapore

Ports: Pulau Bintan (Indonesia), Nha Trang (Vietnam), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and Laem Chabang (Thailand)

Based in Singapore, the Voyager of the Seas will sail to three different Southeast Asia countries on January 9, 2022. The 9-night cruise visits Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia and is one of Royal Caribbean’s most complete itineraries in the region.

Ship: Grandeur of the Seas

Date: January 9, 2022

Length: 14 nights

Homeport: Bridgetown, Barbados

Ports: St. Vincent (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), St. Georges (Grenada), Willemstad (Curaçao), Kralendijk (Bonaire), Cartagena (Colombia), Colon (Panama), Puerto Limon (Costa Rica), Oranjestad (Aruba), Scarborough (Tobago) and Trinidad (Trinidad and Tobago)

Sailing from Barbados, Royal Caribbean’s newest homeport, the Grandeur of the Seas offers a unique 14-night cruise to some unusual cruise ports in Central America and the Southern Caribbean. The Vision-Class ship will also visit Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia.

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas

Date: October 19, 2022

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Ports: Limassol (Cyprus), Ashdod (Israel), Haifa (Israel), Rhodes (Greece), Santorini (Greece) and Chania (Greece)

One of the fleet’s newest ships, the Odyssey of the Seas offers a unique selection of Mediterranean ports on this 12-night itinerary. From Civitavecchia, the port for Rome, the vessel sails to the Holy Land and the Greek Islands. An overnight in Ashdod is included, allowing guests to guests to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Ship: Freedom of the Seas

Date: February 7, 2022

Length: 2 nights

Homeport: Miami

Ports: Perfect Day at CocoCay (Bahamas)

A true getaway, this 2-night itinerary is one of the shortest cruises offered by Royal Caribbean. Sailing from Miami, the Freedom of the Seas spends one day in the Bahamas before returning to the Unites States on the following morning. The cruise’s only stop is Royal Caribbean’s popular private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.