When Princess Ships May Cruise Next

Princess Cruises may have a handful of ships cruising again in next a couple of months, with more ships coming reentering service in a gradual approach over the summer and fall.
Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each Princess ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:
Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: May 15, 2021
Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Roatán, Belize City and Cozumel
Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: October 29, 2021
Homeport: Sydney to Brisbane
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Newcastle
Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios
Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: July 1, 2021
Homeport: Yokohama
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Kagoshima, Jeju and Nagasaki
Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: October 30, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Fiordland National Park (cruising), Port Chalmers, Lyttelton, Picton, Tauranga, Auckland and Bay of Islands
Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: May 22, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Valletta, Messina and Naples
Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: September 25, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)
Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: October 5, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Stavanger, Tromso, Alta (with overnight), Gravdal and Alesund
Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 5, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: San Diego and Ensenada
Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: September 30, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, La Coruña and St. Peter Port
Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 15, 2021
Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane
Length: 18 nights
Itinerary: Singapore, Ko Samui, Laem Chabang, Phu My, Lombok, Darwin and Port Douglas
Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: June 12, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: October 17, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Port Arthur, Hobart and Great Oyster Bay (cruising)
Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 5, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Portland, St. Peter Port, Cobh, Greenock, Belfast and Liverpool