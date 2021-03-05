Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

When Princess Ships May Cruise Next

Regal Princess

Princess Cruises may have a handful of ships cruising again in next a couple of months, with more ships coming reentering service in a gradual approach over the summer and fall.

Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each Princess ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: May 15, 2021         
Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Roatán, Belize City and Cozumel   

Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: October 29, 2021
Homeport: Sydney to Brisbane
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Newcastle

Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios  

Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: July 1, 2021
Homeport: Yokohama
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Kagoshima, Jeju and Nagasaki

Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: October 30, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Fiordland National Park (cruising), Port Chalmers, Lyttelton, Picton, Tauranga, Auckland and Bay of Islands

Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: May 22, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Valletta, Messina and Naples

Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: September 25, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)   

Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: October 5, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Stavanger, Tromso, Alta (with overnight), Gravdal and Alesund

Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 5, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: San Diego and Ensenada  

Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: September 30, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, La Coruña and St. Peter Port

Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 15, 2021
Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane
Length: 18 nights
Itinerary: Singapore, Ko Samui, Laem Chabang, Phu My, Lombok, Darwin and Port Douglas    

Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: June 12, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta  

Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: October 17, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Port Arthur, Hobart and Great Oyster Bay (cruising)

Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 5, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Portland, St. Peter Port, Cobh, Greenock, Belfast and Liverpool

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Detyens

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report