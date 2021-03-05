When Princess Ships May Cruise Next

Princess Cruises may have a handful of ships cruising again in next a couple of months, with more ships coming reentering service in a gradual approach over the summer and fall.

Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each Princess ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: May 15, 2021

Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Roatán, Belize City and Cozumel

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: October 29, 2021

Homeport: Sydney to Brisbane

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Newcastle

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: July 1, 2021

Homeport: Yokohama

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Kagoshima, Jeju and Nagasaki

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: October 30, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 13 nights

Itinerary: Fiordland National Park (cruising), Port Chalmers, Lyttelton, Picton, Tauranga, Auckland and Bay of Islands

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: May 22, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Valletta, Messina and Naples

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: September 25, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: October 5, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Stavanger, Tromso, Alta (with overnight), Gravdal and Alesund

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: October 5, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: San Diego and Ensenada

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: September 30, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, La Coruña and St. Peter Port

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: October 15, 2021

Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: Singapore, Ko Samui, Laem Chabang, Phu My, Lombok, Darwin and Port Douglas

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: June 12, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: October 17, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Port Arthur, Hobart and Great Oyster Bay (cruising)

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: October 5, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Portland, St. Peter Port, Cobh, Greenock, Belfast and Liverpool