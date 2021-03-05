AIDA Extends AIDAperla Canary Islands Program, Cancels Other Sailings

AIDA Cruises has announced a mix of news.

The German cruise brand has first extended its Canary Islands program with the AIDAperla through mid-May, with week-long sailings set to start on March 20.

That Canary Islands program now appears to be limited to one vessel, however, with AIDA also opting postpone restarts in the Western Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Adriatic.

Those sailings, however, will need to replace a number of cancelled cruises, including planned sailings in March and April on the AIDAmar, the AIDAstella into May, the AIDAsol in March and April, the AIDAblue in April and the AIDAluna in March and April. In addition are cancellations in April on the AIDAvita and AIDAmira.