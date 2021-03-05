Saga Cruises Delays Operation Restart Until June 27

Saga Cruises has announced that it is moving its operation restart date from May 4 to June 27, 2021, in line with the British government’s roadmap out of lockdown. This was stated in a press release.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew has been our number one priority and throughout the pandemic we have made all decisions with their wellbeing in mind,” a representative of Saga said. “Following the release of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, we have taken the decision to delay the resumption of our holiday and cruise operations until May 17 and June 27, respectively.”

“As part of this decision, the inaugural cruise of Spirit of Adventure has been moved to July 26. We have contacted all our guests who have been impacted by these changes and are discussing their options with them,” the spokesperson added.

Saga’s previous announcements relating to the improved health and safety protocols across both cruises and holidays remain unchanged, the cruise line said in the press release.

Saga’s policy of full vaccination for all its guests, as announced in January, similarly remains unchanged, it added.