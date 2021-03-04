Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Holland America and Princess Commit to Alaska Land Programs

Hiking in Denali Park

Holland America Line and Princess Cruises will offer vacations in Alaska this summer through Gray Line Alaska, Princess Alaska Lodges and Holland America Line’s Westmark Hotels, giving travelers a combination of tours, lodging and sightseeing options on land, according to a press release. 

“We love Alaska, and we love that we get to share it with visitors from all over the world. We’re committed to helping locals and visitors alike experience all the best parts of Alaska in a safe way,” said Dave McGlothlin, Vice President, Tour Operations. “For the last year, many people stayed close to home, so this summer, as we’re able to reopen some of these land offerings, we are more ready than ever to welcome visitors back through our doors.”

This year’s tours highlight Alaska’s interior with COVID-19 health and safety precautions top of mind, both for the well-being of employees and guests, according to a statement.

Among the highlights for escorted tours will be the full eight-hour Tundra Wilderness Tour at Denali, where guests have opportunities to see the big five – grizzly bears, wolves, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep. Other included tours are the Portage Glacier Cruise near Anchorage and Riverboat Discovery excursion in Fairbanks. In addition, optional tours such as flightseeing around the mountain, river rafting, and more will be available to book at each hotel property. 

