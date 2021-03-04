Fred. Olsen Announces New 80-Day World Sailing for 2023

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced its new itinerary, entitled “Around the World in 80 Days,” which aims to follows the footsteps of a fictional explorer, Phileas Fogg.

The 80-day voyage will take place in the 150th anniversary year of the novel onboard the Borealis and call into many of the ports visited by Fogg, including Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and San Francisco, the cruise line wrote in a press release.

According to the press release, the Borealis will depart in February 2023 from both Southampton and Liverpool and is “timed to take advantage of a number of exceptional experiences, with a visit into Safaga coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamen and calls into Japan specially-timed to capture the beautiful cherry blossom in bloom.”

According to Fred. Olsen’s Head of Destination Experience and Itinerary Planning. Martin Lister, the ship will be calling into Japan just in time to see the “seasonal cherry blossom in bloom, with chances to learn more about its connection with rice growing, and to take part in a local tea ceremony.”

“In India, guests can immerse themselves in the Hindu culture and traditions, or become a Dabbawala for a day in the bustling city of Mumbai and join in their seamless delivery operation,” Lister said. “A visit to the remote Pacific islands of Hawaii will offer the chance to witness the still active Kilauea volcano.”

“Plus, there will also be chances to enjoy explorations of many towns, cities and islands in-between, as well as transits of both the Panama and Suez Canals. It really is set to be a trip of a lifetime, and we can’t wait to take our guests on this journey with us in 2023,” he added.

The itinerary will be released on March 5. Passengers will also enjoy up to £500 per person to spend onboard, Fred. Olsen said.