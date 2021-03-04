MSC Virtuosa To Include 2 New Specialty Dining Concepts

MSC Cruises has announced that it will be introducing two new specialty concepts onboard its next flagship, the Virtuosa: HOLA! Tacos & Cantina and Indochine Restaurant.

“Dining onboard MSC Cruises ships is a gastronomic adventure with authentic food, globally inspired menus and culinary artistry at the heart of our offering. As a company, we are in constant pursuit of new and exceptional experiences that showcase international cuisine, taking our guests on a gourmet journey of discovery. MSC Virtuosa will feature two brand new specialty restaurants - HOLA! Tacos & Cantina and Indochine,” said MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato.

“Developed by our talented culinary team and exclusive to MSC Cruises, these new restaurants build on the success of our existing popular specialty dining concepts and allowing us to further expand and enrich our dining offering with new and innovative ideas,” he added.

According to a press release, HOLA! Tacos & Cantina is a “new fast-casual street food dining concept” that “offers a selection of Latin American and Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks to be shared and enjoyed in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.” It is open for lunch and dinner.

“Choose from a tantalizing array of dishes from blue corn tacos and nachos, authentic beef empanadas and tasty tamales through to tortilla soup or vegetarian tacos, all to be savored with a glass of agua fresca or our selection of Top 10 Tequilas and Mezcals!” MSC Cruises said in the press release.

“A signature salsa bar offers a choice of six home-made salsa and a large selection of spicy sauces as well as a fresh guacamole station round out the experience. Guests are able to choose between having their guacamole made for them or taking the interactive meal to the next level, and making the guacamole themselves at their table. And why not then opt for sweet-treat or pop in for a sweet snack from the all-new Mexican Ice Cream Taco bar,” the cruise line added.

Indochine is a new original concept that will offer guests “Vietnamese classics with a French twist, combining two delicious culinary heritages,” MSC said. Its menu will include various vegetarian and vegan options, as well as a “multitude of tasty options that can be served family style, to share amongst friends.”

“From Green Papaya Salads to Beef Bo Buns, and French Roasted Snails to Veggie Vietnamese Crêpes, the selection offers healthy and balanced options, featuring careful combinations of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and hot flavors. In addition, the ample wine list features both New and Old-World options, to tempt even the most practiced of sommeliers, while the tropical signature selection cocktails help complete this authentic experience,” the cruise line wrote.

Overall, the Virtuosa will offer five specialty restaurants, five main dining rooms, a 1,336-seat buffet and 21 bars and lounges.