Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Executives Sell Shares

In moves similar to March 2020, senior executives at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings sold off shares in the company on March 1, 2021, according to SEC filings.

Of note, President and CEO Frank Delo Rio sold 80,821 shares at an average price of $29.85 each for a total of $2,412,506.85.

Harry Sommer, president of the Norwegian brand, disposed of 18,854 company shares at $29.85 for a total of $562,791.90.

Robert Binder, president and CEO of Oceania, sold 21,278 shares at $29.85 each for $635,148.30.

Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, sold 18,854 shares at $29.85 each for $562,791.90