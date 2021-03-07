Norwegian Cruise Line Status Update

Here are the main moves that have taken place for Norwegian Cruise Line since March 2020:

Unaffected Orderbook

In May, Norwegian said that delays in newbuild deliveries are to be expected due to the effects of COVID-19 on shipyards. So far, however, none of the company’s new ships has been officially pushed back.

After receiving the Norwegian Encore in 2019, the company’s displaced capacity growth strategy saw its next newbuild scheduled for delivery in 2022, with the first Leonardo Project vessel, which is one of six.

Not Selling Ships

Norwegian has not sold any ships off its fleet during the pandemic.

Commenting on the subject, Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s CEO said that his company already has a young fleet, and no sales are in the plans.

Healthy Sail Panel with Royal Caribbean

In July, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partnered with the Royal Caribbean Group to create enhanced cruise health and safety standards. According to the company, the new protocols were planned as a response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and would achieve the readiness for the safe resumption of operations.

Together, the companies created a group of experts, called the “Healthy Sail Panel.”

In September, they revealed a 65-plus-page report detailing 74 best practices to protect the public health and safety of guests, crew and the communities where cruise ships call.

Ships in Drydock

While some major drydock projects were suspended amid the pandemic, Norwegian took advantage of the operational pause to send vessels to the shipyard.

At least seven ships in fleet were drydocked since March 2020, including the Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway.

The vessels saw major work in France, which included large bridge and stateroom refits, the installation of scrubbers and new propellers.

In December, the company also announced a partnership with AtmosAir Solutions to install continuous disinfection air purification systems on the entire fleet. The filters should be installed before the ships are back in action.

Currently, Norwegian plans a June service resumption, with all the sailings cancelled until May 31.

By the numbers:

Ships:

Ships shed: - 0

Ships added: + 0

Result: No change

Berths:

Berths shed: - 0,000

Berths added: + 0,000

Result: No change