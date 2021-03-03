Allure of the Seas To Sail the Caribbean in Winter 2022-2023

Royal Caribbean International has announced that it will operate seven-night itineraries in the Western Caribbean onboard the Allure of the Seas in winter 2022-2023.

The 5,400-passenger ship will be sailing from the new Royal Caribbean cruise terminal at Galveston, which was designed specifically for its Oasis-class ships. The construction of the terminal is set to begin in April 2021, for its opening in fall 2022.

According to Royal Caribbean, the cruise line will break its own Texas-owned record with “one of the world’s largest ships homeporting in Galveston for the first time ever, starting in November 2022.”

“The renowned Oasis Class ship will captivate vacationers from the Lonestar State and neighboring drive markets with her award-winning, unique seven-neighborhood concept that features an array of world-class dining, adrenaline-inducing activities and groundbreaking entertainment in the iconic open-air AquaTheater entertainment venue,” Royal Caribbean wrote in a press release.

According to the press release, travelers can expect itineraries that combine cruise vacation classics like Nassau, The Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico and Falmouth, Jamaica with far-flung destinations like Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

“The cruise line’s seven-night Caribbean deployment delivers on the desire for more local flavor with the addition of extended stays and late-night visits to select destinations like Oranjestad, Aruba and San Juan, Puerto Rico,” Royal Caribbean wrote.

“Vacationers will see a completely different side of the sun-soaked beaches and lively city centers with more time to explore the natural wonders found inland or enjoy regional delicacies and drinks under the stars,” it added.

The Caribbean program also features Royal Caribbean’s own Perfect Day at CocoCay private island.