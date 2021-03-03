Princess Extends UK Pause, Adds New Itineraries After

Princess Cruises announced that it is extending the pause of its UK-based cruise vacations, sailing roundtrip from Southampton, through September 25, 2021 on the Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Island Princess.

For UK guests, Princess Cruises will launch a series of new short cruises departing in late summer on Regal Princess and Sky Princess from Southampton that will go on sale later this month.

"We share in our guests’ disappointment over these cancelled voyages, and we appreciate the continued understanding and cooperation from our loyal guests and travel advisors,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “As we prepare our ships for a return to service, we remain in close contact with the UK Government to monitor the latest travel guidance for international guests.”+

For guests booked on a cancelled voyage, Princess will offer to move guests to the equivalent cruise in 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their 2022 voyage. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

For guests currently booked on a cancelled voyage where there is no matched cruise available in 2022, guests will automatically receive a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25). Alternatively, guests can request a full refund to the original form of payment.

New Cruises

Regal Princess’ 24-night Canadian Adventure cruise, which was due to depart Southampton on September 18, has been replaced with three new voyages.

Regal Princess is due to be homeported in Southampton later this year. The new itineraries are:

• A 12-night Canary Islands cruise, calling at Vigo, Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon. Departs September 18, 2021.

• A seven night Spain & France cruise, calling at La Rochelle, Bilbao, La Coruna, Guernsey (St. Peter Port). Departs September 30, 2021..

• A five night Belgium & Netherlands Sampler cruise, calling at Zeebrugge (for Brussels/Bruges), Rotterdam, Guernsey (St. Peter Port). Departs October 7, 2021.