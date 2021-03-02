Princess Announces 2022-2023 South America and Antarctica Season

Princess Cruises today announced the line’s 2022-2023 South America and Antarctica cruises and cruisetours, set to go on sale March 10, 2021.
The Sapphire Princess will sail in hte region for the Carnival Corp.-owned brand. The ship will visit 19 destinations in 10 countries on six unique itineraries, including:
- Antarctica & Cape Horn
- Four days cruising the Antarctica region and a special holiday sailing which includes both Christmas and New Year’s Day
- Antarctica & Cape Horn (16 days): Santiago, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands, Montevideo and Buenos Aires
- December 19, 2022, January 20, 2023; reverse itinerary on January 4, 2023
- Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan
- Overnight in Buenos Aires including scenic cruising of the spectacular Amalia Glacier
- (14 days): Buenos Aires (overnight), Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt and Santiago
- February 5 and March 5, 2023; reverse itinerary on February 19, 2023
- Andes & South America
- Overnight in Lima (Callao), Peru with an optional overland land tour to UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu
- Andes & South America (17 days): Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Costa Rica, Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena and Santiago – December 2, 2022
- Andes & South America (18 days): Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – March 19, 2023
- Grand Adventures:
- Overnight in Bueno Aires and Lima
- Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (32 days): Bueno Aires (overnight), Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt, Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – March 5, 2023
- Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (33 days): Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Costa Rica, Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands, Montevideo and Buenos Aires – December 2, 2022