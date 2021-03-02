Virgin Voyages Delays Start to July 1

Scarlet Lady

The Scarlet Lady will now sail for Virgin Voyages on July 1 as the new cruise brand has cancelled sailings through June.

"As we continue to navigate what’s going on in the world, we’ve made the decision to cancel our sailings from May 9th through June 30th, 2021 on Scarlet Lady. If your voyage has been impacted by this, please take a look at the details below so you can choose an offer that works best for you," the company said, in a post on its website.

Guests can get a 200 percent future cruise credit or a full refund plus, a future cruise credit worth 25 percent of a guest's existing paid voyage fare to be used on a future sailing.

