Silversea Extends Support To Travel Partners

Silversea Cruises has announced in a press release that it will be offering a $200 bonus commission to its travel partners on all bookings through Apr. 30, 2021, as well as including more voyages eligible for this commission.

According to the press release, the special commission incentive – extended following a successful launch – is available on new bookings on any voyage departing on or after Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

The line has also enhanced guests’ flexibility by extending its Cruise with Confidence policy and its reduced deposit initiative.

"During these unprecedented times, we are proud to continue to support our travel partners with special incentives like our bonus commissions offer," said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's president and CEO.

"We also hope that our valued partners benefit from the flexibility offered to our guests through the extension of our Cruise with Confidence and reduced deposit initiatives. A demonstration of our gratitude for their continued support, these initiatives are our way of recognizing our travel partners’ ongoing contributions. We look forward to strengthening our already strong relationships in the coming years," he added.