MSC Seaside to Cruise in Med Starting May 1

MSC Cruises today announced that the MSC Seaside will be deployed for the first time in Europe since her launch in 2017, joining the MSC Grandiosa in the Mediterranean from 1 May.

The MSC Seaside will be performing a brand-new itinerary featuring seven-night cruises calling Genoa, Valetta in Malta and Civitavecchia with two first time ports of call – Siracusa in Sicily and Taranto in Puglia.

The MSC Grandiosa’s current itinerary will be extended through to the end of May with the ship calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo as well as Valetta in Malta The MSC Grandiosa has been welcoming guests for a holiday at sea from August of last year and has since safely and responsibly carried more than 40,000 guests.

The MSC Seaside and MSC Grandiosa itineraries are currently available to residents from Schengen countries and Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania.

MSC Cruises today also updated the itineraries for the start of its summer season as a result of the delay in the return to availability of certain ports across Europe and is cancelling all other itineraries in the West Mediterranean for April and May, with cruises there resuming from June as planned.

Similarly, in the East Mediterranean cruises are cancelled for April, with cruises resuming from May as planned. In Northern Europe, all itineraries are cancelled in April.

Finally, in the Caribbean all itineraries are cancelled until May 31.