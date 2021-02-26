Windstar Cruises to Open Miami Office in 2022

Windstar Cruises announced today it plans to relocate its office from Seattle, Washington to Miami, Florida in June 2022.

“With time and space away from our Seattle office, we’ve thought about our location and other possibilities once our two year lease is up,” said Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog. “Although we have all adapted to working remotely with great success, we have been working on a plan for a new office location. A long timeline is needed to facilitate a smooth transition. “

The Miami office will accommodate mostly cruise operation functions and some direct supporting teams to operations, the company said.

Other functions such as marketing, revenue, accounting and IT will have the opportunity to move to parent company Xanterra’s Denver office to collaborate with team members there, according to a statement.

Windstar Cruises is owned by Xanterra Travel Collection, a group of global hospitality and travel companies, based in Denver.

“Windstar is poised for success in the small ship cruise segment,” said Andrew N. Todd, CEO of Windstar Cruises and Xanterra Travel Collection. “Our expert team is nimble and adaptable with many years of experience. We are looking forward to the advantages of a new Miami office, combining teams in Denver and collaborating remotely as we have done this past year.”

Windstar plans to open the new Miami office and transition shared/support services to Denver in June 2022.

Windstar said it expects some employees will choose to work remotely from the Seattle area and others to relocate to Miami or Denver depending on job function.

Prelog said that as the center of the cruise industry in the U.S., a Miami office will be beneficial for building industry relationships and attracting new talent. It will also enable operations employees in Miami to be closer to the line’s ships and crew as they pass through Florida and shorten up flight times to the ships in Europe and the Caribbean.