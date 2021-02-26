MHA

Carnival Cruise Line: Latest Restart Dates By Ship

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Cruise Line pushed it restart from May to June, but could now have 16 ships sailing in June, according to published deployment. While other itineraries and ships are projected to start service again later in 2021.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Carnival Breeze
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: June 3, 2021           
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Conquest
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: June 4, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Dream
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: June 13, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay  

Carnival Ecstasy
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Jacksonville
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays and Nassau         

Carnival Elation
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays and Nassau

Carnival Freedom
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: October 17, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove

Carnival Glory
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel   

Carnival Horizon
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Legend
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bermuda (3 days)

Carnival Liberty
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: June 1, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Magic
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Grand Turk   

Carnival Miracle
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: June 1, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada  

Carnival Panorama
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Paradise
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: November 1, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Pride
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Freeport, Half Moon Cay and Grand Turk

Carnival Radiance
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: November 5, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada

Carnival Sensation
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Mobile
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: September 19, 2021
Homeport: Brisbane
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island (cruising)

Carnival Splendor
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: July 8, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Moreton Island

Carnival Sunrise
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Nassau and Half Moon Cay  

Carnival Sunshine
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Charleston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay

Carnival Valor
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: November 1, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso

Carnival Vista
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel

Mardi Gras
Capacity at 100%: 5,200
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Amber Cove and San Juan

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report