Carnival Cruise Line: Latest Restart Dates By Ship

Carnival Cruise Line pushed it restart from May to June, but could now have 16 ships sailing in June, according to published deployment. While other itineraries and ships are projected to start service again later in 2021.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Carnival Breeze
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Carnival Conquest
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: June 4, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau
Carnival Dream
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: June 13, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay
Carnival Ecstasy
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Jacksonville
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays and Nassau
Carnival Elation
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays and Nassau
Carnival Freedom
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: October 17, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove
Carnival Glory
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel
Carnival Horizon
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Carnival Legend
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bermuda (3 days)
Carnival Liberty
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: June 1, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau
Carnival Magic
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Grand Turk
Carnival Miracle
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: June 1, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada
Carnival Panorama
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Carnival Paradise
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: November 1, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Carnival Pride
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Freeport, Half Moon Cay and Grand Turk
Carnival Radiance
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: November 5, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada
Carnival Sensation
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Mobile
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Carnival Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: September 19, 2021
Homeport: Brisbane
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island (cruising)
Carnival Splendor
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: July 8, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Moreton Island
Carnival Sunrise
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Nassau and Half Moon Cay
Carnival Sunshine
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Charleston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay
Carnival Valor
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: November 1, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso
Carnival Vista
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel
Mardi Gras
Capacity at 100%: 5,200
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Amber Cove and San Juan