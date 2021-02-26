Carnival Cruise Line: Latest Restart Dates By Ship

Carnival Cruise Line pushed it restart from May to June, but could now have 16 ships sailing in June, according to published deployment. While other itineraries and ships are projected to start service again later in 2021.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Carnival Breeze

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: June 3, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: June 4, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Dream

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: June 13, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Jacksonville

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Princess Cays and Nassau

Carnival Elation

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: June 3, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Princess Cays and Nassau

Carnival Freedom

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: October 17, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove

Carnival Glory

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel

Carnival Horizon

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Legend

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: November 14, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bermuda (3 days)

Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: June 1, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Magic

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Grand Turk

Carnival Miracle

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: June 1, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Ensenada

Carnival Panorama

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Paradise

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: November 1, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Pride

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Freeport, Half Moon Cay and Grand Turk

Carnival Radiance

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: November 5, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Ensenada

Carnival Sensation

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: June 3, 2021

Homeport: Mobile

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: September 19, 2021

Homeport: Brisbane

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island (cruising)

Carnival Splendor

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: July 8, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Moreton Island

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Grand Turk, Nassau and Half Moon Cay

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: June 3, 2021

Homeport: Charleston

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay

Carnival Valor

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: November 1, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso

Carnival Vista

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel

Mardi Gras

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Grand Turk, Amber Cove and San Juan