Holland America Cancels All Departures Sailing to or from a Canadian Port in 2021

Holland America Line has cancelled a number of sailings following the Canadian Transport Ministry’s Interim Order that closed Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels.

The company announced it is is extending its pause of cruise operations to now include all sailings that depart from or conclude in a Canadian port in 2021.

This will include several Alaska, three Canada/New England and two Pacific Coastal cruises in summer and fall of this year. It also includes all Land+Sea Journeys.

At this time, Alaska cruises departing from mid-May and sailing roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, are not being cancelled, the company said.

"Discussions are underway with Canadian and United States government authorities to try to find a path forward to preserve these sailings," the company stated. "As more information is known, an announcement will be made. Guests on impacted Alaska cruises and Land+Sea Journeys involving a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, gateway may not move to roundtrip Seattle cruises at this time, as these departures are not open for sale pending further announcements."

“Holland America Line, in alliance with our entire industry, is optimistic for the resumption of cruising around North America and worldwide,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “However, we must be practical in our approach by acknowledging the limitations put in place by the current Canadian order that requires us to cancel select sailings. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding and know that they, like us, are eager to see cruising begin again soon.”

Cruises impacted by this pause in operation are:

• Alaska: Cruises through September 2021 to Alaska from all departure ports aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zuiderdam. This also includes any Land+Sea Journeys connected with canceled Alaska sailings.

• Pacific Coastal: Two sailings in early October aboard Koningsdam and Oosterdam.

• Canada/New England: Three cruises aboard Zaandam departing in September 2021.

All 2022 Alaska and Canada/New England cruises will operate as scheduled. The Canadian Interim Order expires Feb. 28, 2022.