Disney Cancels More Cruises

Disney Cruise Line has cancelled May sailings aboard the Dream and Fantasy, while also cancelling voyages on the Disney Magic into August.

For the Dream and Fantasy, which were poised to sail from Port Canaveral, all May sailings are now cancelled. Disney had previously removed the sailings from its booking engine earlier this month.

The Disney Magic, which was set to summer in Europe, has seen most of her season cancelled. The operator today cancelled all sailings on the 1998-built ship through August 10. The first scheduled sailing for this vessel is now a 10-night Northern European Cruise from Copenhagen to Dover, England, sailing on August 18.

In addition, May sailings to Alaska aboard the Disney Wonder were also cancelled.

Guests who have paid their reservation in full the choice get a choice of a 125% future cruise credit to be used for a future sailing prior to September 30, 2022, or a full refund.