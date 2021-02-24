By The Numbers: Oceania Releases Tropics and Exotics Itineraries

Oceania today announced that its 2022-2023 Tropics and Exotics Collection of voyages is available to preview ahead of being open for sale on March 3.
“Both loyal past guests and first-time guests alike have shown an almost unquenchable thirst for worldwide travel with our 2022 itineraries and our recently launched 2023 world cruise and we are certain they will be delighted with this latest collection of memorable, exotic experiences,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises, of the 127 new cruises.
By the Numbers:
- 127 itineraries to choose from ranging from 7 to 77 days
- 272 ports of call and 284 overnight or multi-day stays
- Total of 62 extended explorations of 15 to 77 days
- Antarctica – four voyages aboard Marina that include scenic cruising in Antarctica
- Caribbean – a diverse calendar of offerings with a great array of voyage lengths (from 7 to 77 days), a wide array of longer voyages with 12 cruises that are 15 days or more in length, and new embarkation ports beyond Miami in Bridgetown, Barbados; Panama City, Panama; and Oranjestad, Aruba
- 22 voyages aboard Regatta and Nautica spanning the entirety of Asia and Africa ranging from 10 to 40 days
- Three trans-Tasman Australia/New Zealand voyages aboard Regatta and six voyages that explore the South Pacific, Polynesia, and Hawaii
- The Marina offers three forays into the mighty Amazon
- The Nautica continues popular voyages to Africa, India, and the Arabian Peninsula
- 35-day Christmas and New Year’s circumnavigation of Australia
- Three springtime immersions into Japan, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo
- The diversity of enriching destination experiences with the company's Go Local Tours, exclusive culinary-focused excursions, and overland-tours.