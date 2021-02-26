SES Networks to Power Guest Connectivity Experience on Scarlet Lady

SES Networks has announced that it is working with Virgin Voyages to provide its fleet with the industry’s leading high-speed, low-latency connectivity, according to a press release.

The ultra-modern Wi-Fi service will be free for all guests aboard Virgin's Scarlet Lady.

According to a statement, Virgin Voyages’ Lady Ships will boast incredible speeds, unprecedented reliability, and all the bandwidth passengers could possibly need thanks to SES Networks’ satellite-enabled Signature Cruise Solution.

"SES Networks offers us unique, reliable capabilities that rival land speed connectivity," said Andy Schwalb, Chief Marine & Technology Officer at Virgin Voyages. "This service has played a critical role in the success of our inaugural events last year, while also enabling our crew to remain connected and close to their loved ones during this challenging time. We know our Sailors will enjoy this service during their voyage as they document their vacation and share with others."

"It’s a delight to work with partners like Virgin Voyages who are raising the bar in the industry. They’re creating a sea change in the cruise market and high-speed connectivity is critical to realizing their sky high ambitions,” said Simon Maher, Vice President Global Sales, Cruise Maritime Services at SES Networks. “Through our ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity, we’re able to empower Virgin Voyages’ sailors with Pretty Fly for a WiFi at sea that’s even faster than most home broadband.”