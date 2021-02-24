Princess Cancels Select Alaska and Canada/NE Cruises

Princess Cruises has made it official and cancelled the majority of its Alaska cruise program for 2021, citing the Canadian Transport Ministry’s Interim Order that extends the closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels.

Princess has announced the cancellation of the following cruises for 2021:

Alaska seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruises, sailing between Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier)

Pacific Coastals that start or end in Vancouver, B.C.

Canadian Adventure sailing roundtrip from Southampton, UK

The company said "it is engaged with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska and Canada & New England 2021 cruise seasons."

In the meantime, Princess said it is committed to operating the Kenai Princess Wilderness lodge along with McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali and Westmark Fairbanks Hotel this summer and is currently working on vacation land package details that will be announced shortly.

"We share in our guests’ disappointment over these cancelled voyages especially as we have been preparing our ships for our return to service,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess Cruises has sailed to Alaska for more than 50 years and the incredible Last Frontier is part of our proud heritage. We understand, how much of Alaska is dependent on the cruise economy. We are going to do all we can to help our business partners and the communities of Alaska.”

For guests currently booked on a cancelled voyage who had paid in full, Princess will automatically rebook them to the same cruise or cruisetour in 2022. No action is required from guests or their travel advisors. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their 2022 cruise. Once Princess has completed the booking transfer, if the guest would prefer an alternative option, they can choose a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Guests not paid in full will automatically receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD)..

FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022. Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form . Requests must be received by March 31, 2021 or guests who are not paid in full will automatically receive the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will transfer the commission earned by our travel advisors from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022. This convenience is in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.