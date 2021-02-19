When the Major Cruise Lines Plan to Sail Again

Major cruise lines are planning restarts in various phases in 2021 eyeing a phased-in, healthly and safe return to service on a gradual basis regionally.

Here's the latest:

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line recently extended its pause in operations in the U.S. through April and hopes to sail again in May.

In January, the brand also announced major deployment and schedule changes for a few ships, including the Carnival Miracle, which had cruises cancelled through September.

Meanwhile, three other ships had their return to service delayed until November, due to drydock plans.

As previously announced, the new Mardi Gras also had its first sailings delayed to May 29.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean resumed operations in December, with a program of short cruises dedicated to the local market in Singapore on the Quantum of the Seas. The operation was recently extended through June.

Globally, cruises are suspended until May 1. Additional cancellations came from the sale of the Empress of the Seas and the Majesty of the Seas, which left the fleet in December.

MSC Cruises

After a decision by the Italian government, MSC was forced to pause its Mediterranean operation in December but has already resumed service. Previously sailing in the region since August 16, the MSC Grandiosa started sailing with guests again on January 24 for an itinerary with visits Italy and Malta.

Meanwhile, the temporary pause of U.S.-based sailings was further extended, with the company cancelling sailings through April.

Norwegian Cruise Line

This month, Norwegian Cruise Line announced another extension of its pause of service, now affecting all cruises scheduled until through May 31.

The company also affirmed it remains working on a return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After receiving staff back for a potential restart, Norwegian recently decided to repatriate all of non-essential crew.

Costa Cruises

After reactivating a total of three ships since September, Costa was forced to pause all operations again in December.

The company initially planned to welcome guests back in early January, but the date was later postponed. Now, Costa expects to resumed service on March 27.

On that date, the 5,200-guest Costa Smeralda is scheduled to start an all-Italian program with three-, four- and seven-night sailings.

Starting in May, the Costa Luminosa is set to start sailing to Italy and Croatia, while the Smeralda should add calls in France and Spain to its itineraries.

Disney Cruise Line

After bringing its ships back to the U.S. in November, Disney Cruise Line cancelled all sailings departing through April 2021. In line with other U.S. operators, the company is currently planning a May restart.

Some sailing on Disney Wonder and Disney Magic, however, are also cancelled.

Princess Cruises

In January, Princess Cruises extended its operational pause to include sailings through May 14. Later that month, the company cancelled the entire schedule of the Pacific Princess, which was sold to Azamara.

Additionally, cruises of more than seven nights United States had already been cancelled through November 1.

Other transactions that resulted in additional cancellations were the early transfer of ships to P&O Australia and the sale of the Sun Princess and Sea Princess.

Genting Cruise Lines

Dream Cruises recently extended its program of short cruises in Singapore through June 27. Onboard the World Dream, the sailings are geared to the local public and have been operating since November.

The Explorer Dream, meanwhile, is sailing island-hopping itineraries in Taiwan since July.

AIDA Cruises

After briefly resuming service on October 17, AIDA restarted cruising on December 5 as the AIDAperla embarked on a seven-night cruises in the Canaries. The vessel was soon followed by the AIDAmar, which started to sail in the Canaries later that month.

The cruises, however had to be suspended again soon after, due to IT issues.

Now, a new lockdown in Germany forced the brand to cancel all operations until March 19.

Celebrity Cruises

In line with other Royal Caribbean Group brands, Celebrity Cruises extended the suspension of sailing for its global fleet in January. Allsailings through April 30 are cancelled.

Additionally, the company cancelled all Europe and transatlantic cruises on the Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Constellation.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line has extended its pause of cruise operations and cancelled departures on all ships through April 30.

Mediterranean cruises are cancelled through early June, while Alaska and Canada/New England are in doubt after Canada’s ban on cruise ships.

Moreover, the cruise line had previously cancelled cruises that are eight or more nights calling at a U.S. port until November 1.

TUI Cruises

With a program in Northern Europe, TUI Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to start sailing, on July 23.

Currently, the German brand is operating in the Canaries, with the Mein Schiff 2 as well as the Mein Schiff 1.

Windstar Cruises

In December, Windstar Cruises made the decision to postpone all its sailings until May. The company also cancelled its entire 2021 Alaska season.

Now, it is scheduled to resume service on May 1 with the Star Legend.

Azamara

Azamara is currently planning to resume service on May 1. On that day, the Azamara Journey is scheduled to sail on a six-night Mediterranean cruise from Civitavecchia.

Silversea Cruises

Royal Caribbean’s luxury brand, Silversea Cruises cancelled all its cruises until early May.

Currently, the Silver Cloud is set to resume service on May 5, the Silver Wind on November 20, the Silver Shadow on May 15, the Silver Spirit on May 5, the Silver Muse on May 20, the Silver Whisper on June 20, the Silver Explorer on May 28, the Silver Moon on May 4 and the Silver Origin on May 1.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin’s inaugural cruise is currently scheduled on May 9, with the 2,770-guest Scarlet Lady sailing from Miami to the Caribbean.

The brand’s second ship also had its introduction delayed. The Valiant Lady had its Mediterranean season postponed until 2022 and is now scheduled to debut on November 14 sailing to the Caribbean from Miami.