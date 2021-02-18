Princess Reveals 2022-2023 Down Under Cruise Program

Princess Cruises has revealed its 2022-2023 Australia and New Zealand program, with four ships in the region and cruises going on sale on March 2, 2021.
Four ships, including for the first time ever, – the Royal Princess and Majestic Princess – will sail out of Sydney.
The Grand Princess makes her first debut in Australia sailing out of Melbourne and the Coral Princess returns to Brisbane offering longer voyages.
Featuring 121 departures to choose from, 76 unique itineraries to 68 destinations in 14 countries across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Ranging from two to 36 days, program highlights include:
- Departures from the home ports of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide and Auckland.
- New Zealand itineraries ranging from 10 to 19 days, with flexible options to sail from Australia to New Zealand and vice versa, or sail roundtrip from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Auckland.
- Circumnavigation of the Australian continent on Roundtrip Australia voyages, including stops in Cairns for the Great Barrier Reef and new calls to Kuri Bay for the epic landscapes of the Kimberley Region.
- Northern Explorer itineraries (14 to 17 days) from Brisbane and Perth (Fremantle), calling to Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
- The island of Tasmania on roundtrip voyages from Sydney or Brisbane in five to 10 days.
- Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef on roundtrip voyages from Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne in seven to 14 days.
- Four Transpacific Crossings connecting North America to Australia in fall 2022 and spring 2023 on Majestic Princess and Grand Princess.
- Hawaii, Tahiti & South Pacific itineraries roundtrip from Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland (35 days).
- Asia & Australia – 12- to 20-day voyages in Aug 2022 onboard Royal Princess sailing from Hong Kong to Australia via Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. In March 2023, Royal Princess will sail from Sydney to Hong Kong on 16-to 18-day voyages.