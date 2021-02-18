Princess Reveals 2022-2023 Down Under Cruise Program

Princess Cruises has revealed its 2022-2023 Australia and New Zealand program, with four ships in the region and cruises going on sale on March 2, 2021.

Four ships, including for the first time ever, – the Royal Princess and Majestic Princess – will sail out of Sydney.

The Grand Princess makes her first debut in Australia sailing out of Melbourne and the Coral Princess returns to Brisbane offering longer voyages.

Featuring 121 departures to choose from, 76 unique itineraries to 68 destinations in 14 countries across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Ranging from two to 36 days, program highlights include: