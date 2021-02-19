The Braemar To Repeat Record-Breaking Corinth Canal Voyage in 2022

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ small ship Braemar will be repeating the record-breaking voyage traversing the narrow Corinth Canal in April 2022. This was announced by Fred. Olsen in a press release.

The 929-guest Braemar broke the world record in October 2019 for being the largest ship ever to sail the 6.4kilometre-long Corinth Canal in Greece. At its narrowest point, the canal is just 24 meters wide.

“Our inaugural Corinth Canal sailing was just breathtaking,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. “Guests took to the deck to watch in awe as Braemar traveled through the canal, with the sides so close they could almost reach out and touch them. Captain Jozo Glavic, who navigated the canal, received a standing ovation from guests afterward as he walked through the ship.”

“It really was a very special cruise indeed. And now, even more guests will be able to experience it for themselves with the launch of this latest cruise,” she added.

Aside from the Corinth Canal, the itinerary offers to “explore the Acropolis of Athens and its ancient Parthenon, meander the cobbled street of Rhodes’ Old Town, visit the birthplace of the Olympic Games in Katakolon and take in the ruins of the Palace of Knossos in Crete,” said Ward.

“It’s set to be a truly remarkable cruise from beginning to end and we can’t wait to share the experience all over again. We are expecting this cruise to be extremely popular, so anyone wishing to join us should book their cabin as soon as possible!” Ward stated.

The cruise will go on sale on Feb. 19.