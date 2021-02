When Could Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Sail Again? Estimates By Ship

With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings now starting cruise service for its trio of brands in June, and the Alaska season most likely postponed to 2022, Cruise Industry News takes a look at when Norwegian Cruise Line ships may cruise next.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas



Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Plata, Saint Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay



Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Corfú, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik



Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: October 28, 2021

Homeport: San Francisco to Miami

Length: 17 nights

Itinerary: San Diego, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Quetzal, San Juan del Sur, Puerto Caldera, Fuerte Amador and Cartagena



Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: June 2, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Livorno, Cannes, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Naples



Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Copenhagen

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Warnemunde, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn



Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: June 4, 2021

Homeport: Boston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with three overnights)



Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: June 10, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfú, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Livorno and Cannes



Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Amsterdam

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Newhaven, Invergordon, Kirkwall, Greenock, Dun Laoghaire, Holyhead and Dover



Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: October 6, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles to Miami

Length: 15 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Quetzal, San Juan del Sur, Puerto Caldera, Cartagena and Great Stirrup Cay



Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with three overnights)



Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kusadasi, Patmos, Rhodes, Mykonos, Argostoli, Corfú and Santorini



Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: June 4, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau



Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: June 4, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona to Venice

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Monaco, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Capri, Catania, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Split, Koper and Ravenna



Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Southampton to Reykjavik

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Newhaven, Invergordon, Bergen, Alesund, Hellesylt, Geiranger, Seydisfjordur and Isafjordur



Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: October 12, 2021

Homeport: Seattle to Yokohama

Length: 16 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Seward, Petropavlovsk and Hakodate



Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai