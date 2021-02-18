Princess Announces 2023 World Cruise From Australia

Princess Cruises announced its 13th annual Australia-based 2023 World Cruise; a 107-day voyage onboard the Coral Princess goes on sale March 2, 2021.

The Coral Princess will sail 32,500 nautical miles through the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, North Sea, Atlantic Ocean, three historic locks of the Panama Canal and the Pacific Ocean over 107 days, visiting 44 ports in 26 countries on six continents – Australia, North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

Guests can embark in Auckland (May 31, 2023), Sydney (June 4, 2023) and Brisbane (June 6, 2023) as the opportunity will be there to viist more than 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Archaeological “lost” City of Petra (from Aqaba); Medina of Tétouan (from Tangier); The Statue of Liberty (from New York); Thingvellir National Park (Reykjavik); Rapa Nui National Park (Easter Island); and more.

Of note, there are six maiden World Cruise ports, including Elba (Portoferraio, Italy); Marseille (France); Malaga (Spain); Tangier (Morocco); Belfast (Northern Ireland); Invergordon (Scotland).

Princess is also offering more time in port with ten late-night “More Ashore” stays, including Barcelona, Papeete (Tahiti) and Quebec City; and three overnight stays in Dubai, New York and Lima (Callao); there are even opportunities to sail on shorter liners from 50 to 73 days departing from Brisbane, London, Sydney, and Auckland, as well as shorter segments ranging from 21 to 34 days.