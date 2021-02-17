Viking Cancels Cruises Through May 31

Viking has extended its pause of cruising two more months, now through the end of May, according to a letter sent to booked guests.

"As travel restrictions around the world continue to make international and cruise ship travel particularly complicated, we have made the decision to extend our suspension of scheduled departures through May 31, 2021. Guests and their travel advisors on impacted itineraries have been notified directly by Viking Customer Relations," the company said.

The letter, written by Richard Marnell, executive vice president, marketing, also said: "But there is hope on the horizon. Given that COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed around the world, we are optimistic. Additionally, as you may be aware, we have recently announced new protocol enhancements to make Viking even safer. Developed in coordination with an international team of scientific and medical advisors, the Viking Health & Safety Program is one of the most comprehensive COVID-19 prevention and mitigation programs in the travel industry."

Guests on cruises that have been cancelled can opt for a future cruise credit for 125 percent or a full refund.