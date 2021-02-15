Swan Hellenic to Require COVID Vaccine for Crew

Swan Hellenic announced that will require all its staff and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The start up brand plans to launch service later this year with the Minerva.

The company said that the vaccination cycle will be carried out at recruitment centers or in the home countries of the crew members in accordance with current local guidelines and approved medical protocols.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said: “We are totally committed to the health and peace of mind of our guests and crews, ensuring they can relax and focus entirely on the life-enriching opportunities we offer to see what others don't.”

The company said that "this decisive action to protect staff and guests on the iconic cultural expedition cruise pioneer’s new ice-class ships completes an industry-leading package of health measures to ensure a safe environment onboard."

Swan Hellenic underscored in a press release that its three new ships are being built with the very latest hygiene technology and to the highest standards; all the onboard air conditioning plants, for example, are UV sanitized.

In addition, all Swan Hellenic staff are of course trained and monitored in implementing all the procedures and practices specified by industry standards and required by the authorities at time of sailing, including the routine regular pre-boarding and onboard tests, as well as rigorous sanitizing of the ships’ public areas, staterooms, technical areas and crew and staff quarters.

For further peace of mind in these uncertain times, Swan Hellenic guests can book with total confidence, knowing they’re protected by a no-quibble cancellation policy that allows cancellation up to 30 days before departure, providing a Future Cruise Credit valid for two years.