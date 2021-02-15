Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Swan Hellenic to Require COVID Vaccine for Crew

The SH Minerva

Swan Hellenic announced that will require all its staff and crew to be vaccinated against  COVID-19. The start up brand plans to launch service later this year with the Minerva. 

The company said that the vaccination cycle will be carried out at recruitment centers or in the home countries of the crew members in accordance with current local guidelines and approved medical protocols. 

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said: “We are totally committed to the health and peace of mind of our guests and crews, ensuring they can relax and focus entirely on the life-enriching opportunities we offer to see what others don't.”

The company said that "this decisive action to protect staff and guests on the iconic cultural expedition cruise pioneer’s new ice-class ships completes an industry-leading package of health measures to ensure a safe environment onboard."

Swan Hellenic underscored in a press release that its three new ships are being built with the very latest hygiene technology and to the highest standards; all the onboard air conditioning plants, for example, are UV sanitized.

In addition, all Swan Hellenic staff are of course trained and monitored in implementing all the procedures and practices specified by industry standards and required by the authorities at time of sailing, including the routine regular pre-boarding and onboard tests, as well as rigorous sanitizing of the ships’ public areas, staterooms, technical areas and crew and staff quarters. 

For further peace of mind in these uncertain times, Swan Hellenic guests can book with total confidence, knowing they’re protected by a no-quibble cancellation policy that allows cancellation up to 30 days before departure, providing a Future Cruise Credit valid for two years.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News GCSI

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report