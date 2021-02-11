Seabourn Launches 2023 World Cruise and Grand Voyage

Seabourn has launched its 2023 World Cruise and Grand Voyage.

The 140-day 2023 World Cruise: Extraordinary Discoveries on Seabourn Sojourn, and 79-day 2023 Grand Voyage: Grand Americas, Amazon & Antarctica aboard Seabourn Quest, offer two distinct voyages set to visit multiple continents and ports, the company said.

The voyages will be open for sale tomorrow, February 12, and the full itinerary details will be available on Seabourn’s website.

The itineraries of both sailings were carefully designed by Seabourn’s Global Itinerary Planning and Product Development team, who designed each voyage with “differentiation” and unique experiences in mind.

“Our team designed the 2023 World Cruise and 2023 Grand Voyage to be exploratory in nature, focused on alluring destinations and experiences that most guests are likely not familiar with but will love being able to discover,” said Tim Littley, senior director of Global Itinerary Planning and Product Development for Seabourn.

“Given these uncertain times, our guests have asked Seabourn to offer travel options further into the future. With the 2023 World Cruise and Grand Voyage, we open options well into 2023 for future planning,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Imagine sailing from Miami, heading south and then west around the world and finishing the voyage in Barcelona on Seabourn’s world cruise or departing round-trip Miami and circumnavigating South America including iconic Antarctica.”

2023 World Cruise

The Seabourn Sojourn cross two great oceans – Pacific and Indian – as well as sail the Atlantic Ocean along the coast of Africa, stopping at various famous ports, including Papeete, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Mombasa, Cape Town, Durban, Dakar, Casablanca and more. The ship will also visit a number of smaller ports in the South Pacific, Easter Island, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Seychelles, Cape Verde, West Africa and more. Departing on January 6, 2023, the 140-day voyage from Miami to Barcelona will visit a total of 61 destinations and 32 countries. The sailing will include overnights in 10 cities and extended stays late into the evening in 16 ports, offering more time in port for guests to explore these fascinating destinations. Seabourn will also offer segments of the World Cruise ranging from 21 to 81 days in length for travelers who can’t sail for the full duration of the voyage.

2023 Grand Voyage: Grand Americas, Amazon & Antarctica

The 2023 Grand Voyage will see Seabourn Quest sail to Central America, and them along the coast of South America, and to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, before making its way back smoothly to the Amazon and through the Caribbean. Departing on January 6, 2023, the 79-day voyage round-trip from Miami will visit a total of 37 destinations and 15 countries, with five overnight stays and extended stays late into the evening in eight destinations. Seabourn will also offer the Grand Voyage in shorter segments ranging from 21 to 58 days.