Norwegian Launches President's Day Cruise Sale With 30 Percent Off and More

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched a sale to mark President's Day, including 30 percent off all voyages worldwide, and other special offers.

The specials start with 30 percent off any sailing on any ship, plus all five Free-at-Sea offers including free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions credits, free WiFi and discounted rates for friends and family - a value of more than $2,900, the company said, in a statement.

Among the offers, Norwegian is offering free air for the second guest when the first guest purchases a full promotional airfare on the same reservation. Offer valid on 4+ night or longer voyages beginning May 1, 2021 and beyond.

From Feb. 10-19, 2021, the company's CruiseFirst certificates will now offer guests even more flexibility and value where they can receive a $500 value certificate for the cost of $250, which also allows them three years from purchase date to apply their certificate to any new reservation across the company's17-ship fleet. CruiseFirst certificates are combinable with nearly all public promotions.

From Jan. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021, to provide additional support to travel partners, advisors can receive a Wave season $50 gift card bonus on the purchase of each CruiseFirst certificate. Advisors will also receive full commission on the reservation of the new booking made using the CruiseFirst certificate. Commissions will be paid based on NCL’s standard commission policy.