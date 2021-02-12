Here Are All Of Royal Caribbean's Homeports For 2021

Royal Caribbean International's global deployment means the company uses homeports in the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, Asia and Australia
Here's a look at the company's planned homeports for 2021 and what ships are expected to sail from each turnaround port:
Miami
Ships:
- Freedom of the Seas (October to December);
- Independence of the Seas (May to October);
- Jewel of the Seas (November and December);
- Navigator of the Seas (May to October);
- Oasis of the Seas (November and December);
- Radiance of the Seas (October to December);
- Symphony of the Seas (May to December).
Port Everglades
Ships:
- Allure of the Seas (November and December);
- Navigator of the Seas (October to December);
- Oasis of the Seas (May);
- Odyssey of the Seas (November and December);
- Vision of the Seas (November and December).
Port Canaveral
Ships:
- Allure of the Seas (May to October);
- Harmony of the Seas (November and December);
- Independence of the Seas (November and December);
- Mariner of the Seas (May to December).
Cape Liberty (New York)
Ships:
- Anthem of the Seas (November and December);
- Freedom of the Seas (May to October);
- Oasis of the Seas (May to October).
Galveston
Ships:
- Adventure of the Seas (October to December);
- Explorer of the Seas (May to October);
- Liberty of the Seas (May to December).
Tampa
Ships:
- Brilliance of the Seas (May to December);
- Rhapsody of the Seas (December).
San Juan
Ships:
- Explorer of the Seas (October to December);
- Vision of the Seas (May to October).
Baltimore
Ships:
- Enchantment of the Seas (May to December).
Barbados
Ships:
- Grandeur of the Seas (December).
Europe
Ships:
- Adventure of the Seas: Barcelona (May to September);
- Anthem of the Seas: Southampton (May to October);
- Harmony of the Seas: Barcelona and Civitavecchia (May to October);
- Jewel of the Seas: Stockholm and Copenhagen (May to August);
- Odyssey of the Seas: Civitavecchia (May to October);
- Rhapsody of the Seas: Ravenna (May to October).
Asia, Australia and Pacific
Ships:
- Ovation of the Seas: Sydney (October to December);
- Quantum of the Seas: Singapore (February to June) and Brisbane (October to December);
- Serenade of the Seas: Sydney (October to December);
- Spectrum of the Seas: Shanghai (March to November), Shenzhen and Hong Kong (December);
- Voyager of the Seas: Tianjin (May to October) and Singapore (November and December).