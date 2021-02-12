Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Here Are All Of Royal Caribbean's Homeports For 2021

Navigator of the Seas in Miami

Royal Caribbean International's global deployment means the company uses homeports in the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, Asia and Australia 

Here's a look at the company's planned homeports for 2021 and what ships are expected to sail from each turnaround port:

Miami

Ships:

- Freedom of the Seas (October to December);

- Independence of the Seas (May to October);

- Jewel of the Seas (November and December);

- Navigator of the Seas (May to October);  

- Oasis of the Seas (November and December);

- Radiance of the Seas (October to December);

- Symphony of the Seas (May to December).

Port Everglades

Ships:

- Allure of the Seas (November and December);

- Navigator of the Seas (October to December);

- Oasis of the Seas (May);

- Odyssey of the Seas (November and December);

- Vision of the Seas (November and December).

Port Canaveral

Ships:

- Allure of the Seas (May to October);

- Harmony of the Seas (November and December);

- Independence of the Seas (November and December);

- Mariner of the Seas (May to December).

Cape Liberty (New York)

Ships:

- Anthem of the Seas (November and December);

- Freedom of the Seas (May to October);

- Oasis of the Seas (May to October).

Galveston

Ships:

- Adventure of the Seas (October to December);

- Explorer of the Seas (May to October);

- Liberty of the Seas (May to December).

Tampa

Ships:

- Brilliance of the Seas (May to December);

- Rhapsody of the Seas (December).

San Juan

Ships:

- Explorer of the Seas (October to December);

- Vision of the Seas (May to October).

Baltimore

Ships:

- Enchantment of the Seas (May to December).

Barbados

Ships:

- Grandeur of the Seas (December).

Europe

Ships:

- Adventure of the Seas: Barcelona (May to September);  

- Anthem of the Seas: Southampton (May to October);

- Harmony of the Seas: Barcelona and Civitavecchia (May to October);

- Jewel of the Seas: Stockholm and Copenhagen (May to August);

- Odyssey of the Seas: Civitavecchia (May to October);

- Rhapsody of the Seas: Ravenna (May to October).

Asia, Australia and Pacific

Ships:

- Ovation of the Seas: Sydney (October to December);

- Quantum of the Seas: Singapore (February to June) and Brisbane (October to December);

- Serenade of the Seas: Sydney (October to December);

- Spectrum of the Seas: Shanghai (March to November), Shenzhen and Hong Kong (December);

- Voyager of the Seas: Tianjin (May to October) and Singapore (November and December).

