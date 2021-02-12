Here Are All Of Royal Caribbean's Homeports For 2021

Royal Caribbean International's global deployment means the company uses homeports in the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, Asia and Australia

Here's a look at the company's planned homeports for 2021 and what ships are expected to sail from each turnaround port:

Miami

Ships:

- Freedom of the Seas (October to December);

- Independence of the Seas (May to October);

- Jewel of the Seas (November and December);

- Navigator of the Seas (May to October);

- Oasis of the Seas (November and December);

- Radiance of the Seas (October to December);

- Symphony of the Seas (May to December).

Port Everglades

Ships:

- Allure of the Seas (November and December);

- Navigator of the Seas (October to December);

- Oasis of the Seas (May);

- Odyssey of the Seas (November and December);

- Vision of the Seas (November and December).

Port Canaveral

Ships:

- Allure of the Seas (May to October);

- Harmony of the Seas (November and December);

- Independence of the Seas (November and December);

- Mariner of the Seas (May to December).

Cape Liberty (New York)

Ships:

- Anthem of the Seas (November and December);

- Freedom of the Seas (May to October);

- Oasis of the Seas (May to October).

Galveston

Ships:

- Adventure of the Seas (October to December);

- Explorer of the Seas (May to October);

- Liberty of the Seas (May to December).

Tampa

Ships:

- Brilliance of the Seas (May to December);

- Rhapsody of the Seas (December).

San Juan

Ships:

- Explorer of the Seas (October to December);

- Vision of the Seas (May to October).

Baltimore

Ships:

- Enchantment of the Seas (May to December).

Barbados

Ships:

- Grandeur of the Seas (December).

Europe

Ships:

- Adventure of the Seas: Barcelona (May to September);

- Anthem of the Seas: Southampton (May to October);

- Harmony of the Seas: Barcelona and Civitavecchia (May to October);

- Jewel of the Seas: Stockholm and Copenhagen (May to August);

- Odyssey of the Seas: Civitavecchia (May to October);

- Rhapsody of the Seas: Ravenna (May to October).

Asia, Australia and Pacific

Ships:

- Ovation of the Seas: Sydney (October to December);

- Quantum of the Seas: Singapore (February to June) and Brisbane (October to December);

- Serenade of the Seas: Sydney (October to December);

- Spectrum of the Seas: Shanghai (March to November), Shenzhen and Hong Kong (December);

- Voyager of the Seas: Tianjin (May to October) and Singapore (November and December).