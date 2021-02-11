Fred. Olsen Launches Adriatic Itinerary for October 2022

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will launch a new, 27-night Adriatic itinerary onboard the Braemar.

The roundtrip sailing will depart from Southampton on Oct. 23, 2022. Ports of call include Cádiz (Spain), Crotone (Italy), Kotor (Montenegro), Sibenik (Croatia), Venice and Chioggia in Italy, Split and Dubrovnik in Croatia, Monopoli (Italy), Cartagena (Spain), Lisbon and Leixões in Portugal, and Avilés in Spain.

The 929-passenger Braemar will also sail by Stromboli, Italy, Strait of Messina and Bay of Kotor in Montenegro.

“The Adriatic is a real treasure, rich in history and culture all ready to be explored. From the walled cities of Split and Dubrovnik and the fortress city of Kotor to the canals of Venice and Chioggia, there are many tales to be unraveled,” said Head of Destination Experience and Itinerary Planning at Fred. Olsen, Martin Lister.

“Architecture aside, there are also many natural wonders to be enthralled by, from the cascading Skradinski Buk Waterfall of Croatia’s Krka National Park, just a stone’s through from Sibenik, to scenic cruising by Stromboli, a still-active volcano which juts from the Mediterranean, and of the fjord-like Bay of Kotor in Montenegro,” he added.

The itinerary will go on sale on Feb. 12.

According to the cruise line, this sailing is one of five 2022 ex-UK cruises being released on Feb. 12 ahead of Fred. Olsen’s main 2022/23 ocean cruise program in March, with two UK and two springtime Netherlands sailings also being unveiled.