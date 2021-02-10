Carnival Corp. Upsizes Fundraising to $3.5 Billion

Carnival Corporation today announced that it has priced the private offerings of $3.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2027.

The offering of the Senior Unsecured Notes is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, according to a press release.

The Senior Unsecured Notes will pay interest semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2021, at a rate of 5.75% per year. The Senior Unsecured Notes will be unsecured and will mature on March 1, 2027.