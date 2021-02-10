Carnival Corp. Upsizes Fundraising to $3.5 Billion

Carnival Corp. Logo

Carnival Corporation today announced that it has priced the private offerings of $3.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2027.

The aggregate principal amount of Senior Unsecured Notes to be issued was increased to $3.5 billion. 

The offering of the Senior Unsecured Notes is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, according to a press release. 

The Senior Unsecured Notes will pay interest semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2021, at a rate of 5.75% per year. The Senior Unsecured Notes will be unsecured and will mature on March 1, 2027.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report