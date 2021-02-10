Silversea Hosts Premiere of 2023 World Cruise with Production

Silversea Cruises today hosted an exclusive virtual premiere for selected guests, presenting its new World Cruise 2023, entitled South Side Story – All the World’s A Stage.

The iremiere comprised a pre-produced show. which represents Silversea’s largest-ever creative production, hosted by Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Silversea’s President’s Ambassador to the Venetian Society, and a Q&A session with Roberto Martinoli, President & CEO, and Barbara Muckermann, Chief Marketing Officer. The event replaced the usual onboard launch and marked the opening of an exclusive pre-sale to past and future world-cruising guests.

“We are continuously seeking innovative ways to nurture our strong relationships with our guests, Silversea’s extended family, as we await the moment in which we can be reunited aboard our ships once more,” says Roberto Martinoli. “As is the case on board our ships, we are committed to delivering special moments that exceed our guests’ expectations and our investment in our World Cruise 2023 premiere encapsulates this commitment. I am delighted to be able to share our pioneering new product with our valued guests in such an inspiring way and I hope it goes some way in conveying the incredible range of experiences that are in store.”

Silversea’s 2023 world cruise, South Side Story, will depart Sydney on January 9, 2023, arriving in Fort Lauderdale on May 28. Over 139 nights, the Silver Shadow will visit five continents with 66 destinations, taking in 34 countries. A total of 40 destinations have not been visited on Silversea’s recent World Cruise itineraries. Guests will enjoy 20 overnight calls in 17 cities, as well as 10 custom events, five of which will be exclusive to world-cruising guests.

Replicating the production of a cinematic film, Fernando’s show featured 50 talented professionals.

Five weeks in the making, the immersive production was filmed over an entire week. It included 18 different sets, individually selected over the course of three weeks from over 3,000 options, each of which comprised various props that were displayed in front of a changing 452 sq. ft. LED backdrop. Fernando travelled with seven suitcases to accommodate his array of costumes, according to the company. The team recorded more than eight hours of footage, files totaling 800TB, before crafting a 27-minute narrative that was designed to transport guests into featured destinations.

“Together with our close-knit world-cruising guests, I take great delight in celebrating the annual launch of our new World Cruises,” noted Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Silversea’s President’s Ambassador to the Venetian Society. “While we await the moment in which we can be reunited at sea once more, I am thrilled to have been involved with this innovative project to open an exclusive pre-sale on our pioneering World Cruise 2023, ‘South Side Story.’ With a focus on the breathtaking landscapes of the Southern Hemisphere, our guests will enjoy new, immersive experiences as they befriend like-minded travelers aboard our recently refurbished Silver Shadow.”