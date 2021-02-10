Nicko Cruises To Keep Vasco Da Gama Close to Home in 2021

The new Vasco Da Gama for Nicko Cruises will spend her inaugural cruise season for the German brand sailing from German ports.

The company announced its deployment this week, with the ship sailing cruises between May and September from Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Kiel.

"With the departures to and from Germany, we enable our guests to travel to and from comfortably and safely," said Guido Laukamp, ​​managing director, Nicko Cruises, which is under the Mystic Cruises umbrella.

“We are responding to the needs and wishes of our customers in these current times."

Among the highlights is a 15-day cruise to the North Cape in July. There are also sailings from Germany to the Baltic throughout the season.

One unique sailing in September sees the ship sail from Bremerhaven to England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland. On this 15-day trip, the ship calls on the British Isles, Scottish Highlands, the Irish cities of Cork and Dublin and in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Previously sailing for Cruise & Maritime Voyages and its Transocean brand, Mystic Cruises acquired the Vasco Da Gama at auction in October 2020.