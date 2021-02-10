Royal Caribbean Extends Singapore Season for Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has announced in a press release that it will be extending its Singapore season for Quantum of the Seas until June 21, 2021.

The cruise line resumed sailing on the vessel in December 2020 for short cruises to nowhere for Singapore residents only.

“We are thrilled to announce the extension of the sailing season and look forward to having guests experience first-hand our signature cruise vacation that has wowed local cruisers already, with many booking repeat visits,” said Royal Caribbean’s Managing Director for Asia-Pacific, Angie Stephen.

“Our close partnership with the Singapore Government has played an instrumental role in the success of these pilot cruises, and we remain committed to safeguarding the health and safety of our guests and crew during these additional sailings,” she added.

The three-month extension will see holidaymakers be able to book two- to four-night Ocean Getaways with the same comprehensive health and safety measures in place, such as COVID-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity and social distancing onboard.

Royal Caribbean International adheres to the CruiseSafe Certification standards jointly developed by the Singapore Tourism Board and DNV GL.

Guests who book their voyages onboard the Quantum before Apr. 30, 2021, will be able to alter or cancel their booking up to 48 hours before sailing.