New Ship Preview: Swan Hellenic Minerva

The Minerva is named in honor of Swan Hellenic’s first purpose built vessel. Despite the revived Swan Hellenic having only launched in 2020, the brand is actually 70 years old and was acquired in December 2019.

Ship: Minerva

Cruise Line: Swan Hellenic

Capacity: 152 passengers

Shipyard: Helsinki Shipyard Inc, Finland

Estimated Delivery Date: Late 2021

Features and Design: The 113-meter long Minerva is a polar expedition vessel, designed to explore the most inaccessible and high-latitude areas on the planet.

The vessel is an outward looking vessel with a lot of deck space and nine observation areas for watching the scenery and wildlife outside.

Providing spacious accommodation for 152 guests in 76 cabins and suites – the vast majority with large balconies – the Minerva will be operated by an onboard team of 120.

The vessel will feature a 4,6-megawatt diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system with selective catalytic reduction, three-megawatt max. battery package, and PC5 ice-strengthened hull.

The ship will have a strong focus on preserving the environment as much as possible. Onboard, batteries will be used to allow hours of emission-free sailing in wildlife sanctuaries and other sensitive areas. The company also claims that it will not be using single-use plastic or paper onboard the Minerva, wherever possible.

The Minerva will feature an enhanced potabilization system, which apart from following the public health standards, will allow not to carry bottled water onboard.

Swan Hellenic won’t be using helicopters or submarines in a bid to reduce air and noise pollution. Instead, top-class drones will be managed by high professionals.

In that way, the Minerva passenger will be allowed to have a good view – where it’s authorized with drones or ROVs (underwater drones).

Despite its high durability and practicality, the Minerva will feature a very elegant design onboard. Guests will also be able to use the vessel’s gym, sauna, and jacuzzi.

Food-wise, The Swan Restaurant will accommodate guests for breakfast, lunch, and dinner indoors, while a poolside restaurant will allow outdoor dining.

Debut Season: The Minerva’s first sailing is scheduled to go ahead on Nov. 27, 2021, visiting South America, Falklands, and the Antarctic Peninsula for the duration of 16 days.

Following Itineraries: The Minerva will sail to destinations in New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Russia, the semi-circumnavigation of Antarctica, the Philippines, British Isles, Iceland, Japan, Brazil, and many more. The list is likely to expand.