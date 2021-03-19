New Ship Preview: Odyssey of the Seas

The 347-meter long Odyssey of the Seas sports a new look for Royal Caribbean International. The larger ship name adorned on each side of the vessel is already a second big design update for the cruise line in the last seven years (in 2014, a new hull color template was debuted with a light blue hull).

The Odyssey of the Sea is a sister ship to the 2019-built, China-based Spectrum of the Seas. The Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to call on Aruba and Curacao as part of her eight-night itineraries, according to the company.

She left the covered building hall at Meyer Werft on Nov. 28 and is now at the yard's outfitting pier next to the covered building hall, where the final work is being done – mainly relating to the hotel.

She is expected to enter service in spring 2021 after a pandemic-related delay.

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 4,100 passengers

Shipyard: Meyer Werft, Germany

Estimated Delivery Date: spring 2021

Features and Design: The Odyssey of the Seas is sporting an updated Royal Caribbean livery, with a larger ship name adorned on each side. The O alone is measuring 11.2 meters in height according to Meyer Werft. The ship name will run 87.4 meters down each side of the ship.

The Odyssey of the Seas will have the largest indoor activity space at sea, featuring a bumper car and a flying trapeze. The SeaPlex space will also double as a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena, pitting Yetis and Snow Shifters against each other as they battle for survival and control of the mythical ice city in Clash for the Crystal City.

Adding to the mix, the Odyssey will debut a reimagined Adventure Ocean where kids can choose their own immersive experiences across an entirely new layout, while a new maxed-out teen lounge with gaming consoles, music, and movies will provide hangout options indoors and outdoors on an exclusive patio.

Restaurant options include Japanese-themed Teppanyaki and Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar with rustic Italian dishes and a contemporary flair. Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade boasts a prime location within SeaPlex, with TVs at every angle to cheer on the home team. Offering club-level views of the competition below and onscreen, sports enthusiasts will be able to catch every play on the court and back at home. Gameday bar fare like buffalo wings, sliders, and Playmakers Burger, alongside ice-cold brews, will be offered as snacks. Guests will also be able to enjoy classic board games, step up to the most interactive arcade at sea, play trivia and pool. Also available is the Owner’s Box VIP area for an MVP experience.

Entertainment across the ship will be punctuated by high-tech signature productions in the Royal Theater and Two70, where art and multimedia will merge for surrounding, unique performances.

The signature FlowRider surf simulator and skydiving simulator RipCord by iFly join a 40-foot rock-climbing wall. Adrenaline seekers will also be able to defy gravity with SkyPad, the bungee trampoline experience that transports travelers to another time, place, or planet using a VR headset.

The Odyssey’s two-level pool deck will offer a variety of options with two open-air, resort-style pools and four whirlpools, surrounded by plenty of shady casitas and hammocks. Nearby, The Lime & Coconut will serve two stories of prime pool-front views and vacation-mode libations, keeping the island vibes going all day and into the night. Guests can enjoy grab-and-go, authentic Mexican fare at El Loco Fresh, from tacos and burritos to quesadillas and fresh salsas.

The youngest globetrotters will be able to head to Splashaway Bay, an aquapark that boasts colorful waterslides, fountains, water cannons, and more. Adults can retreat to the Solarium, an exclusive space on the top deck, including swimming pools and whirlpools, a full-service bar, daybeds, and hidden nooks for ultimate relaxation.

Fusing art and technology, Two70 boasts 270-degree panoramic windows with sweeping ocean views from an expansive open area living room, which transforms in plain sight into a 135-foot-wide and 22-foot-tall screen, captivating onlookers into another world with its Vistarama technology.

At the aft, the ship becomes a multidimensional theater where a troupe of six agile Roboscreens comes to life in sync with music, special effects, and multitalented live performers and aerialists.

Debut Season: The Odyssey of the Seas will spend her inaugural season sailing Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Rome, before arriving in the U.S. in November 2021.

Following Itineraries: Her debut in the North American market comes next winter sailing from Port Everglades on six- and eight-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.