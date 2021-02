TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 6 has been fitted with a new crankshaft for one of its four Wartsila engines at a wetdock in Germany.

The new crankshaft is seven meters long and weighs 12 tons, the cruise line said, and replaces what TUI called a "defective" crankshaft.

Lifted by cranes, the new crankshaft was brought step by step into the engine room on Sunday through a hatch in the ship's side, with the installation handled by Turbo-Technik.