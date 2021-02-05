Carnival Cruise Line COVID-19 Policy to Require Masks, Organized Excursions Only

In a sign a U.S. restart to cruising may be inching closer, Carnival Cruise Line has revealed a number of COVID-19 regulations, with guests now required to wear face masks on company ships.

COVID-19 Policy Highlights:

Face Masks

All guests over the age of two will be required to wear a mask when indoors except when inside their own stateroom, while eating and drinking seated at a table and when using the cardio equipment at the gym and physical distancing is maintained, the company said.

Guests are required to wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Carnival noted that masks should have two or more layers and be worn over the nose and mouth. Gaiters and bandanas are not allowed, and face shields are permitted when used with a mask These requirements apply during all aspects of the cruise, including embarkation, shore excursions and disembarkation. A limited supply of masks will be available in staterooms after boarding.

Negative Test Required

Every guest 2 years of age or older, joining a ship, regardless of method of travel to the ship, is required to take a SARS-CoV-2 test between 5 days to 24 hours prior to the date of embarkation and must receive a negative result.

Carnival said it may perform additional testing at the terminal or onboard the vessel

Shore Ex

Guests will not be permitted off the ship on their own.

Carnival said that during the initial return to sailing, guests will only be allowed to participate in excursions or activities executed and escorted by vetted tour operators who maintain Carnival’s level of COVID-19 controls. Shoreside visits may be also limited to port areas that have no public access. Self-exploration or non-Carnival sponsored excursions will not be permitted.

Carnival did note it may offer indoor excursions only if physical distancing, use of masks, and other recommended protective measures can be implemented.

We will have pre-arranged transportation from the ship to the venue and back again. Guests will be able to pre-purchase shore excursions through Carnival.com, the Carnival HUB app or onboard, subject to availability and capacity restrictions. All guests will have to comply with physical distancing, mask wearing and all other COVID-19 related requirements.

Throughout the duration of the shore excursion, guests will be asked to remain with their cruise companions. There may be additional restrictions during shore excursions depending on local conditions.

Any noncompliance by guest or members of guest’s travelling party with Carnival COVID-19 Policies and Procedures shall be grounds for refusal to re-board after going ashore, or other steps deemed necessary in Carnival’s sole discretion to protect the health and safety of others. If a guest is denied boarding or disembarked due to failure to comply, they will not be entitled to a refund, credit, or compensation of any kind. Guests will be responsible for all costs and fines, including without limitation travel expenses.

Contact Tracing

Carnival said that all guests may be required to provide identifying information and information about certain activities engaged in during the cruise so Carnival can perform contact tracing in the event any person onboard is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Various location tracking technologies may be used to assist in the collection of contact tracing information such as wearables, video surveillance, transaction data, and photographs taken during the cruise.