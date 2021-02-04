Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Alaska Cruise Season Cancelled as Canadian Government Bans Cruise Ships for 2021

Princess Ship in Alaska

The Canadian Government on Thursday issued a new order which will prohibit cruise vessels in all Canadian waters until February 28, 2022. 

The ruling effectively kills the Alaska cruise season for foreign-flagged ships as well as other cruise seasons in the Great Lakes and Canada/New England for ships under foreign flag. Only a handful of smaller ships fly a U.S. flag and don't need to visit a foreign port (Canada) to satisfy the U.S. Jones Act.

"Cruise vessels carrying 100 or more people are still prohibited from operating in Canadian waters," said the order, also noting that passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people are still prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters, including Nunatsiavut, Nunavik, and the Labrador Coast. 

“As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe. Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems. This is the right and responsible thing to do," said The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport.

The order also said: "To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Canada continues to advise Canadian citizens and permanent residents to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside Canada until further notice."

