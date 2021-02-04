Seabourn Announces 2022 Itineraries In Europe, Alaska, Canada & New England

Seabourn has announced some 2022 deployment including Europe, Alaska and British Columbia, and Canada and New England.

A wide range of itineraries are being offered in each region, including 68 sailings in Europe in summer 2022, with voyages of seven to 14 days, and options to combine voyages to up to 38 days, according to a company press release.

Ships sailing in Europe include the Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn. Of note are 27 European ports the line has not visited in the past five years – or ever before. Noteworthy maiden calls will include Vis and Trogir, Croatia; Esbjerg, Denmark; Plymouth and Portsmouth, England; La Ciotat and Douarnenez, France; Laerdal, Norway; and Ferrol and Puerto Rosario, Fuerteventura, Canarias in Spain.

In addition, the line has scheduled 15 2022 summer sailings aboard Seabourn Odyssey in Alaska and British Columbia, with voyages running seven to 11 days and options to extend up to 14 days.

The line will also offer six sailings in late summer and early fall aboard Seabourn Quest in Canada and New England, with voyages from 12 to 14 days.

“For the past year, most of us have been dreaming about traveling again and exploring this magnificent world we live in,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We hope our new 2022 voyages will give luxury travelers something to look forward to and encourage them to make future travel plans. There is no better way to explore Europe, Alaska, and Canada and New England than with Seabourn.”

Of note, the Seabourn Sojourn will spend early June 2022 cruising from Athens through the Adriatic to Greek Isles, Albania, Croatia and Malta, then arrive in the Western Mediterranean with a series of seven-day voyages between Barcelona and Rome exploring the French and Italian Rivieras and Spain. The ship will also sail on 10- and 11-day voyages, featuring additional ports including Tangier, Gibraltar and Malta while offering longer combinations. In October, Seabourn Sojourn will linger in Iberia with seven-day Spain and Portugal voyages, finishing with two new seven-day Canary Island voyages between Lisbon and Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, before departing November 6 to reach Miami in 12 days.

Starting in spring 2022, the Seabourn Encore will sail in the Eastern Mediterranean, with seven-day voyages of the Greek Isles and Turkish coast providing departures through twin itineraries that invite combinations with Mykonos and Ephesus in one direction, and Santorini and Bodrum in the other.

The Seabourn Odyssey will sail to Alaska and British Columbia during the summer of 2022 with a series of seven-, 10- and 11-day voyages. The ship will offer 11 seven-day voyages between Vancouver and Juneau, as well as four 10- and 11-day round-trip Vancouver voyages.