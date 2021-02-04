Fred. Olsen Extends Pause in Operations Until End of June 2021

bolette

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has confirmed that it is cancelling all sailings until the end of June 2021 in light of the current restrictions in England as a result of the pandemic. 

The company had been due to resume sailing on May 22, with the extension to affect 14 sailings. 

All guests affected will be given a number of options, including a no quibble refund or an additional future cruise credit. 

Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are constantly reviewing our back in service dates in line with the latest Government guidance, and working closely with CLIA and other industry bodies towards a return to sailing.

“This extra time allows us the opportunity to fully understand how the roll-out in the vaccine affects the procedures we operate on board and ashore.

“We know that our guests are missing cruising, as indeed are we, and we can’t wait to welcome them all back on board when the time is right.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report