MSC Cruises Extends U.S. Pause Through April 2021

MSC Cruises announced today a further extension of the temporary pause of its U.S.-based sailings through to and including April 30, 2021, according to a press release.

The decision will affect the schedules of three ships based in Florida: the MSC Divina scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral, and the MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia scheduled to sail from PortMiami.

Guests paid in full and booked through MSC Cruises USA or affiliated U.S.-based travel advisors on the impacted sailings between April 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021 will be offered a 125 percent future cruise credit (FCC) of the original cruise fare to be used on any future cruise of their choice — on any ship, and any itinerary that is open for sale – or can request a refund.