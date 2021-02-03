MSC Cruises Extends U.S. Pause Through April 2021

MSC Meraviglia

MSC Cruises announced today a further extension of the temporary pause of its U.S.-based sailings through to and including April 30, 2021, according to a press release. 

The decision will affect the schedules of three ships based in Florida: the MSC Divina scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral, and the MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia scheduled to sail from PortMiami.

Guests paid in full and booked through MSC Cruises USA or affiliated U.S.-based travel advisors on the impacted sailings between April 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021 will be offered a 125 percent future cruise credit (FCC) of the original cruise fare to be used on any future cruise of their choice — on any ship, and any itinerary that is open for sale – or can request a refund. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report